Black Satellites qualify for 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: Ghana Football Association

Ghana's U20 team, the Black Satellites, have qualified for the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations after defeating Cote D'Ivoire 2-1 in the WAFU B U20 semi-finals on October 27, 2024.



Despite falling behind to an early goal, Ghana equalized from a deflected corner kick before Jerry Afriyie scored a penalty to complete the comeback.



The victory secures their spot in next year's AFCON, marking a return after their title win in 2021.



The WAFU B U20 Championship determines the finalists for the AFCON, which also serves as qualifiers for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.