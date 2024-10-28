You are here: HomeSports2024 10 28Article 1999208

Source: Ghana Football Association

Black Satellites qualify for 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana's U20 team, the Black Satellites, have qualified for the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations after defeating Cote D'Ivoire 2-1 in the WAFU B U20 semi-finals on October 27, 2024.

Despite falling behind to an early goal, Ghana equalized from a deflected corner kick before Jerry Afriyie scored a penalty to complete the comeback.

The victory secures their spot in next year's AFCON, marking a return after their title win in 2021.

The WAFU B U20 Championship determines the finalists for the AFCON, which also serves as qualifiers for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

