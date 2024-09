Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: www.ghanafa.org

Twenty-six players will report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, for the Black Satellites' preparation for the 2024 WAFU U20 Championship.



The U20 team will kick off their preparations with friendly matches and intensive training sessions.



Players are expected to arrive by noon.





The championship will take place in Togo from October 17 to 31, 2024.