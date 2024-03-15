Black Satellites secure semi-final spot in 2023 African Games

Sports News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's U20 national team, known as the Black Satellites, secured a spot in the medal zone at the African Games after a hard-fought victory over Benin.



The match played at the University of Ghana Stadium, was marked by challenging conditions, particularly the poor state of the pitch, which hindered both teams' ability to showcase their best football.



Despite the challenges, Jerry Afriyie managed to score the crucial goal for Ghana in the 34th minute, securing their top spot in the group.



With this win, Ghana has advanced to the semi-finals and will await the results of Group B games to determine their next opponent.



The victory is a testament to the team's resilience and determination to succeed in the tournament. Meanwhile, in another Group A match, Congo defeated Gambia 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium, securing the second spot in the group.



The stage is set for an exciting finish to the tournament as teams vie for a coveted spot on the podium.