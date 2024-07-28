You are here: HomeSports2024 07 28Article 1964087

Black Sharks secure AFCON Beach Soccer spot with win over Cote d'Ivoire

Ghana's national beach soccer team, the Black Sharks, has qualified for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Cote d'Ivoire with a 10-5 aggregate score in a two-legged match.

The Black Sharks clinched their spot in the tournament with a 2-5 comeback victory in the second leg on Saturday, July 27, after winning the first leg 5-3 in Keta

