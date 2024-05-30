You are here: HomeSports2024 05 30Article 1944176

Black Starlets assistant coach Nana Kweku Agyemang: We gave it our all against Nigeria

Nana Kweku Agyemang, the assistant coach of Ghana's U-17 team, the Black Starlets, praised his players for their determination and effort in their recent WAFU B U-17 playoff match against Nigeria.

Despite their best efforts, the Black Starlets were narrowly defeated by the Golden Eaglets with a score of 3-2.

Agyemang acknowledged that mistakes cost them the game and highlighted weaknesses in the team's centre-backs throughout the tournament.

He mentioned that the centre-backs often moved out of their designated areas, leaving gaps that the midfielders were supposed to protect.

