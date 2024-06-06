Black Starlets captain Benjamin Tsivanyo breaks silence on Laryea Kingston’s shocking resignation at WAFU B Championship

Sports News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Benjamin Tsivanyo, the captain of the Black Starlets, shared his thoughts on coach Laryea Kingston's resignation during the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship in Accra.



The former Black Stars player stepped down after the Black Starlets lost to Burkina Faso in the tournament's semifinals.



Tsivanyo expressed that Kingston's departure will not hinder the team's progress, as they have already gained valuable knowledge from him.



He emphasized that in football, it is common to work with multiple coaches, and they will continue to apply the lessons taught by Laryea Kingston.