Black Starlets coach urges Ghanaians to 'enjoy' big win over Ivory Coast in WAFU B opener

Coach Kingston, the coach of the Ghana U17 side, is urging Ghanaians to appreciate the team's impressive 5-1 triumph over Ivory Coast in their opening match of the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations.



Goals from Joseph Narbi (2), Godfred Sarpong, Harve Gbafa, and Mark Kagawa Mensah secured the emphatic win for the Ghana U17 side.



In a post-match interview, Coach Kingston acknowledged the tough challenge posed by the Ivorian team, emphasizing their quality. Despite the comprehensive victory, he highlighted the difficulties his team faced during the match.



"It’s a joy. We have to enjoy. It wasn’t an easy game. The Ivorians are not an easy side. They made it difficult for us. We found it difficult to keep the game because of the way they play. I’m excited. Now Ghanaians have to have fun because it’s a good win against a good side," remarked Coach Kingston.



With this victory, the Ghana U17 side will now focus on their upcoming fixture against Benin in the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations tournament.



The victory means Ghana U17 side is on track in their quest to return to the U17 Africa Cup of Nations, having missed out since 2017.