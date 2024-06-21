Black Starlets could feature at U-17 AFCON as CAF set to expand tournament

Sports News of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

The U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) may see the participation of Ghana's Black Starlets next year, as reported by Africa Soccer.



This decision comes after FIFA's announcement to increase the number of U-17 World Cup teams from 24 to 48.



In response, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has also chosen to expand the U-17 AFCON tournament.



The final decision will be made during CAF's Executive Committee virtual meeting on Friday, June 21, 2024.



This expansion is aimed at providing more opportunities for young African players to exhibit their skills and compete at a higher level.