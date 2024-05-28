Black Starlets’ hopes of qualifying for U17 AFCON and World Cup not over yet

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations are still alive, despite their loss in the semifinals of the 2024 WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations.



The team was defeated 2-1 by Burkina Faso in the match held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



However, there is still a chance for Ghana to break their streak of missing out on two consecutive U17 AFCONs and World Cups.



The organizers of this year's WAFU B U17 AFCON are waiting for confirmation from CAF regarding the number of teams that will qualify for the 2025 U17 AFCON.



Traditionally, only the two finalists advanced to the 12-team tournament, with the top 4 teams earning tickets to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.