Black Stars are in a good position to qualify for 2026 World Cup - GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

The president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has commended his administration for its efforts in enhancing the performance of the national teams.



In the previous year, the Black Stars participated in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and the Black Queens have made a comeback to the continental competition for the first time since 2018.



Additionally, Ghana's Black Princesses and Black Satellites achieved gold medals at the 2023 African Games, with the Princesses also securing qualification for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.