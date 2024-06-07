You are here: HomeSports2024 06 07Article 1947638

Sports News of Friday, 7 June 2024

    

Source: Apexnewshub

Black Stars arrive in Kumasi hours after beating Mali

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana’s Black Stars are back in Kumasi Hours after winning against their opponents in Bamako Mali Ghana’s Black Stars are back in Kumasi Hours after winning against their opponents in Bamako Mali

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, have returned to Kumasi shortly after their victory against their opponents in Bamako, Mali.

Thanks to a late goal from substitute Jordan Ayew, Ghana secured all three points in a crucial World Cup qualifier, following a Fatawu Issahaku press.

Currently sitting in second place on the league table, Ghana will face Central African Republic in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The team is determined to win this match and solidify their position at the top of their group.

Coach Otto Addo anticipates a tougher challenge against Central African Republic, as the expectations to secure a victory at any cost have increased.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment