Black Stars becoming pale shadow of former self - MP Frank Annoh Dompreh

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh, says the Black Stars are becoming a pale shadow of their former self.



He also added that the team is relying on former glory of winning four Africa Cup of Nations titles instead of winning trophies that the current generation can relate to.



Addressing Parliament, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP called on the Sports Minister to take decisive action to prevent the Black Stars from bringing shame to the nation in Cote d’Ivoire next month.



“Minster, you’ll agreed with me that these days our Black Stars is becoming a pale shadow of itself,” Dompreh said.



“As we are heading towards another African tournament, we urge you to do everything and anything, including the changing of our national coach, if need be.



“We can’t just go there and be part of the number of teams. We’ve always said that we are four-time champions; this thing is becoming old time glory.



“We want to do something for ourselves and minister I know you can do it. Please help and let’s get our Black Stars in a good shape.”



The Black Stars will open their campaign against Cape Verde on January 14 – in 25 days.