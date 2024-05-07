Black Stars cannot be built solely around local players – Augustine Ahinful

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Augustine Ahinful, the former Ghana striker, has stressed the importance of not solely relying on locally-based players for the Black Stars.



While there have been suggestions to primarily build the team around domestic talent, Ahinful believes in a balanced approach.



He acknowledges the value of integrating talented local players into the national setup but cautions against depending solely on them to deliver results in major tournaments.



Ahinful suggests that while a few local players should be allowed to gain experience with the Black Stars, it is unwise to solely rely on them.



He reminisces about past generations of the Black Stars, where the majority of the squad consisted of locally-based players.



However, he recognizes that football has evolved, with more players now playing abroad.



Ahinful highlights the maturity and experience of past local players, contrasting them with the current crop who may not be as prepared for international competition.



As the Black Stars prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June, the team will need to find the right balance between local and international talent.