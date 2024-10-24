Black Stars’ challenges should be looked at holistically – Coach Nana Kweku Agyemang

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

The head coach of Vision Football Club, Nana Kweku Agyemang, emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to tackle the issues facing the Black Stars. He stated that coaching is not the primary concern for the senior national team.



In an interview with Citi Sports, he suggested increasing opportunities for local players within the Black Stars. Agyemang believes that



a balanced combination of local and foreign-based players will lead to greater success for the team.



He remarked, “I don’t see the coach as the main issue; we need to address our challenges as Ghanaians in a holistic manner. We have a Premier League in Ghana, and I often wonder if there is any country that relies solely on foreign players for their national team. By doing so, it implies a lack of faith in our local league. While foreign players are undoubtedly talented, we should also incorporate local players to create competition within the squad. They need to feel that their position is at stake,” he explained.



In recent years, local players have found it increasingly challenging to secure spots in the Black Stars lineup, with many who are called up often remaining on the bench.



Given the Black Stars' difficulties in the qualifiers for the 2025 AFCON, Coach Nana Kweku Agyemang and others advocate for a move away from the heavy dependence on foreign-based players.