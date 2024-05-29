Black Stars coach Otto Addo focused on upcoming World Cup qualifiers, not Callum Hudson-Odoi's nationality switch

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, has made it clear that he has not had any discussions with Callum Hudson-Odoi about the possibility of him switching nationalities.



Recent reports in the local media had suggested that Hudson-Odoi, who currently plays for Nottingham Forest, was considering playing for Ghana.



However, Addo emphasized that his main focus at the moment is on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.



He stated that while the process of acquiring a player like Hudson-Odoi can be challenging, his mind is currently solely on the upcoming games.