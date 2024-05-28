Black Stars coach Otto Addo observes U-17 team ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, was seen at the University of Ghana Stadium observing the Ghana U-17 team. Addo is attending the Black Starlets' third-place playoff against Nigeria in the WAFU B U-17 Championship in Legon.



He arrived in Ghana on Monday in preparation for the Black Stars' crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Mali and Central African Republic.



Addo will hold a press conference on Wednesday at the Ghana FA Headquarters, during which he is expected to announce the squad for these matches.



The Black Stars will commence training on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium for these significant games that could determine Ghana's fate in the World Cup qualification for the United States, Canada, and Mexico.