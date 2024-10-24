Black Stars drop again in FIFA ranking, placed 14th in Africa

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

The Black Stars of Ghana have fallen in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola rankings following a winless streak during the October international window. They have dropped three spots from 70th to 73rd globally and are currently ranked 14th in Africa.



This decline is attributed to a draw and a loss against Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Previously,



Ghana had also slipped to 70th in September due to similar outcomes against Angola and Niger.



The four-time African champions are at risk of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, remaining without a win in Group F of the qualifiers.



In contrast, Comoros, Ghana's opponents in the World Cup qualifiers, have made significant progress, rising ten places in the rankings. Argentina maintains the top position, followed by France, Spain, England, and Brazil in the top five.



In Africa, Morocco leads, followed by Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, and Algeria. Ghana's next matches will be against Angola and Niger as they aim to complete the qualifiers for the 2025 Nations Cup in Morocco.