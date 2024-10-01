You are here: HomeSports2024 10 01Article 1987955

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo buzzing after netting in Bournemouth’s 3-1 win over Southampton

Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo expressed his joy on Monday night after netting a goal that contributed to Bournemouth's 3-1 victory against Southampton in the English Premier League.

Semenyo was part of the starting lineup for his team during the Week 6 match held at Vitality Stadium. In the 39th minute, he skillfully maneuvered past several Southampton defenders after receiving a pass from the wing, ultimately scoring with a powerful shot into the net.

