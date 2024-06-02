Black Stars goalkeeper Fredrick Asare to join Asante Kotoko for crucial clash against Great Olympics

Sports News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars goalkeeper Fredrick Asare is set to join Asante Kotoko for their Ghana Premier League matchday 32 fixture against Great Olympics on Sunday.



This decision was made following a request by the Porcupine Warriors' management on Saturday.



Asare will make the trip to Kumasi for the league game on Sunday and then head back to the Black Stars camp on Monday.



The 25-year-old, who serves as Kotoko’s first-choice goalkeeper, is considered essential for the crucial fixture against the Olympics.



Despite having captain Danlad Ibrahim as an option, coach Prosper Ogum has shown a preference for Asare and has confirmed his availability after the Black Stars approved the request.