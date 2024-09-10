You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979708

Source: Footballghana

Black Stars is losing it identity - Former midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu a former midfielder, has expressed concern that the Black Stars are slowly losing their identity.

His comments followed the senior national team's 1-1 draw against Niger in their second Group F match on Monday.

This result places Ghana in third position, with only one point after two qualifying matches as they aim for their fifth continental title.

Agyemang-Badu, a FIFA U-20 World Cup champion, voiced his apprehension regarding the team's noticeable decline in performance.

