Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Black Stars lack commitment and passion - Ex-Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah

Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, the former Minister of Youth and Sports, has expressed concerns regarding the dedication and enthusiasm of the Black Stars players.

His remarks follow the team's recent 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles of Niger in their second match of Group F.

Although Alidu Seidu scored first in the 44th minute, the Nigerien team equalized with a goal from Oumar Sako just ten minutes before the conclusion of the match.

As a result, Ghana currently occupies the third position in Group F, having secured only one point.

