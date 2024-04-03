Black Stars must be built around Mohammed Kudus - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asamoah Gyan is advocating for Mohammed Kudus to take the lead in the Black Stars team, highlighting his outstanding performances for both his club and the national team.



Kudus, who made his debut in 2019, has quickly become a fan favorite and has showcased his skills with nine goals in 26 appearances for the Black Stars. Gyan, speaking on Asempa FM and reported by Footballghana.com, urges the national team management to build their strategy around the talented 23-year-old midfielder, praising his versatility and consistent excellence.



He believes that Kudus is currently the standout Ghanaian player in Europe, performing exceptionally well in the Premier League and even outshining his African counterparts.



With his impressive debut season at West Ham, where he scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists in 36 appearances during the 2023/24 season, Kudus has undoubtedly made a significant impact.



It is clear that Gyan believes Kudus should be the face of the new Black Stars project, and he calls for everyone to support him.