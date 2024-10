Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Legendary midfielder Mohammed Polo emphasizes the need for the Black Stars to enhance their performance to achieve qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The four-time AFCON champions have struggled in their initial Group F matches, suffering a defeat to Angola and settling for a draw against Niger in September. In a recent interview, Polo urged the team to step up their game as they continue their quest for qualification.