Black Stars need Baba Rahman for upcoming World Cup qualifiers – Ibrahim Saanie Daara

Sports News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former communication director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has expressed his support for the return of POAK defender Baba Abdul Rahman to the Black Stars team for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualification games against Mali and Central Africa Republic.



Rahman, who previously opted out of the Black Stars team for the 2023 AFCON tournament, has not featured for the national team since then.



However, after winning the Greek Super League title with PAOK, Daara believes that Rahman's impressive performance warrants his inclusion in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana is scheduled to play against Mali on June 6 and Central African Republic on June 10, 2024.



Rahman's outstanding season, which included 44 matches, 6 goals, 4 assists, and 3,564 minutes of action, has made him an invaluable asset for the Black Stars.



His contributions were particularly evident in PAOK's victory over Aris, where he played a significant role in securing the Greek Super League title.



With his remarkable goal-scoring record, Rahman has established himself as one of the league's top-scoring defenders.