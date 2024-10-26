Black Stars need good preparation to succeed; I’m not sure about anything spiritual – Habib Mohammed

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Former Ghana international Habib Mohammed has emphasized the importance of focusing on team preparation for the senior national squad to achieve success.



He expressed skepticism about the notion that the team's difficulties stem from spiritual factors, despite some public belief in this idea.



Recent discussions have surged regarding the Black Stars being cursed, particularly following their missed opportunities



Read full articleagainst Sudan in Accra during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Notable players like Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams failed to convert clear chances, leading to speculation about supernatural influences.



However, Mohammed insists that the key to improvement lies in thorough preparation rather than dwelling on spiritual concerns.



He stated, “Football is all about preparation, determination, and doing what you need to do; with these, you will achieve whatever you want,” while acknowledging that those who attribute Ghana's challenges to spiritual issues are entitled to their views.