Black Stars no more a powerhouse in African football

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian football icon Mohammed Polo has expressed his belief that the Black Stars have lost their status as a dominant force in African football, advising fans to temper their expectations for the national team.



His remarks follow the team's disappointing display in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the tournament faced another setback after they drew 1-1 with Niger in Morocco, further complicating their situation in the qualifying rounds.