Black Stars physical trainer Ricky Roy reported dead

Sports News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Romeo Ricky Roy, the physical trainer for Ghana's Black Stars, has tragically passed away.



The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet fully known, but it has been confirmed that he passed away on Sunday, April 28, in Accra, after expressing feelings of illness.



In 2020, Roy gained widespread recognition for his heroic act of saving a player's life during a Division One League match between Vision FC and Agbozume Weavers.



This act of bravery propelled him into the spotlight and ultimately led to his inclusion in the Black Stars' backroom staff in 2021.



Until his unfortunate passing, Roy had been working closely with Milovan Rajevac during his second tenure as the head coach of the senior national team.



He was also responsible for overseeing the physical training sessions of the team during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar and the AFCON 2023 in Abidjan.



The loss of Romeo Ricky Roy is a significant blow to the Ghanaian football community, and his absence will be deeply felt by his colleagues and players.