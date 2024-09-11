Black Stars players lack seriousness – Charles Taylor

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Charles Taylor has voiced his disappointment regarding the recent performances of the Black Stars, criticizing the players' dedication and coach Otto Addo's strategies.



The former Ghanaian international shared his emotional response on Angel TV following Ghana's unsatisfactory outcomes in their last two games.



The Black Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat to Angola in Kumasi and managed only a 1-1 draw against Niger, casting doubt on their prospects for qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Taylor raised concerns about Addo's tactics, questioning the absence of a clear striker and a focal point in the attack, contrasting it with Niger's effective number 7.