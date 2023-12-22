Black Stars players must repay Ghana - Karim Zito

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of Dreams FC Abdul Karim Zito has urged current Black Stars players to do everything possible to repay Ghana for the opportunity given to attain greater heights of their career.



The Black Stars have been poor in recent tournaments, suffering early elimination at the 2021 AFCON and 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The team have faced numerous criticism following their unimpressive performance in recent times.



Ghana will be competing for the covetous AFCON trophy in neighbouring country, Ivory Coast as the search for a fifth continental trophy continues.



However, Karim Zito, has lamented over the performance of Black Stars players, emphasizing the need to sacrifice in order to repay the country.



“Our players have been performing at club level but struggle with the national team. I will urge the players to sacrifice for themselves for the nations. As footballer, once in your life you will need Ghana to excel. The country gave them platform to attain greater heights of their career. So, I think it’s about time players show commitment and sacrifice for the country. The player has to repay the country so we can stand tall among other African countries”



“They ought to work as hard as they do for their various clubs. If one watches the performance, they exhibit at club level and comparing it to the one they show in the Black Stars, you might think they are here on holidays” he added.



Ghana are placed in Group B of the 2023 AFCON, alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.



The West African powerhouse are yet to annex the continental trophy since last winning it in 1982.



The Black Stars have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.