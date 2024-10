Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Yaw Yeboah, who plays in the US, has emphasized the need for patience as the Black Stars work to regain their winning form.



The national team has experienced a notable drop in performance, exiting the 2023 AFCON in the group stages and struggling in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers with four matches without a victory.



Despite



Read full articlethe mounting pressure to secure wins for qualification, Yeboah urges fans to remain supportive.



He believes the players are performing well and that external factors, rather than individual capabilities, may be influencing their results.



Yeboah expressed the significance of representing their country and the desire to succeed.