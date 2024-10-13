You are here: HomeSports2024 10 13Article 1992959

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Black Stars set to depart for Libya today for crucial clash against Sudan

The Black Stars are departing Ghana today, October 13, 2024, for Libya ahead of a critical second-leg match against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

After a 0-0 draw in Accra on October 10, the team held their final training session on October 12.

They are set to train at the Martyrs of February Stadium upon arrival in Libya, preparing for their must-win match on Tuesday, October 15.

A victory is crucial for Ghana to enhance their chances of qualifying for the AFCON tournament in Morocco next year.

