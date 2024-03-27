Black Stars turn attention to June World Cup qualifiers after March friendlies

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are the next focus for the Black Stars, following a disappointing performance in the March international window.



The team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria, conceding goals in both halves. In their last friendly match, Ghana twice relinquished the lead to draw 2-2 against Uganda.



Despite taking an early lead through Jerome Opoku and Jordan Ayew scoring a penalty, Steven Mukwala and Muhammad Shaban managed to equalize for the Cranes.



Ghana is now preparing for a crucial away match against Mali in the third round of qualifying, followed by a home match against the Central African Republic.



Currently, Ghana sits in third place in Group I with three points, having won one and lost one in the previous two rounds.