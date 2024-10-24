You are here: HomeSports2024 10 24Article 1997774

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Black Stars will achieve a lot if local players are mixed with foreign-based ones – Vision FC coach Kweku Agyemang

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nana Kweku Agyemang Nana Kweku Agyemang

Nana Kweku Agyemang, head coach of Vision Football Club, is pushing for greater inclusion of local players in the Black Stars.

The team has recently been heavily reliant on foreign players, which has led to underwhelming performances.

With the Black Stars on the brink of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification, there

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment