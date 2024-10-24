Black Stars will achieve a lot if local players are mixed with foreign-based ones – Vision FC coach Kweku Agyemang

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Nana Kweku Agyemang, head coach of Vision Football Club, is pushing for greater inclusion of local players in the Black Stars.



The team has recently been heavily reliant on foreign players, which has led to underwhelming performances.



With the Black Stars on the brink of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification, there



is a growing call to shift away from this dependence on overseas talent.



Agyemang, who also serves as an assistant coach for the Black Starlets, believes that a balanced squad featuring both local and foreign players could lead to significant success.



He emphasized that local players are eager for opportunities and, when combined with their foreign counterparts, could enhance the team's performance.



The Black Stars are set to play their final two qualifying matches for the 2025 AFCON in November, and it remains uncertain whether Coach Otto Addo will prioritize local talent or maintain his focus on foreign players.