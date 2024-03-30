Black Stars will continue to disappoint if right things are not done – Herbert Mensah

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hebert Mensah, a seasoned sports administrator, has raised concerns about the approach taken to develop football in Ghana throughout the years.



According to Mensah, relying on shortcuts to develop football will only lead to disappointment for the country, as seen in the case of Ivory Coast where the Black Stars failed to secure a single victory and were eliminated from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



This year's early exit from the group stage marked Ghana's second consecutive elimination, following their previous elimination in Cameroon.



During a press conference at the African Games, Mensah questioned whether the issue lies with football itself. He highlighted the scenario where Ghana failed at the Africa Cup of Nations, but managed to secure a spot in the World Cup through an intriguing penalty.



Mensah emphasized that if Ghana continues to rely on such means, they will consistently face disappointment when competing in Ivory Coast.



Unfortunately, Ghana's performance has not improved since then, as the Black Stars have only managed to win one out of their last 10 games across all competitions.