Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars will get better – Ex-Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila

Former Ghana international Rashid Sumaila believes that the Black Stars can overcome their current difficulties with the right mindset.

Following a 2-0 loss to Sudan at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya last Tuesday, Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, is at risk of missing out on the CAF's premier tournament for the first time since 2004.

In a discussion with Bryt FM in Koforidua, the ex-Kotoko defender voiced his concerns regarding the team's recent performance and urged Ghana's football leadership to address the issues rather than assign blame.

