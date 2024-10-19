Black Stars will get better – Ex-Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana international Rashid Sumaila believes that the Black Stars can overcome their current difficulties with the right mindset.



Following a 2-0 loss to Sudan at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya last Tuesday, Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, is at risk of missing out on the CAF's premier tournament for the first time since 2004.



In a discussion with Bryt FM in Koforidua, the ex-Kotoko defender voiced his concerns regarding the team's recent performance and urged Ghana's football leadership to address the issues rather than assign blame.