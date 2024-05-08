Black Stars will overcome current challenges - Dede Ayew assures

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Andre Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, is confident that the team will successfully navigate through the obstacles that have impeded their progress in recent tournaments.



Criticism has been directed towards the national team for their underwhelming performances in major competitions. In the last three tournaments, the four-time African Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions have failed to impress, being eliminated in the group stage on each occasion.



During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Black Stars failed to meet expectations and were eliminated in the group stage.



Nevertheless, Ayew, who has represented his country over 100 times, remains positive about the team's future despite these setbacks.



"The players must comprehend the importance of wearing this jersey, which holds great significance for millions of people. It is a weighty responsibility, but I am confident that we will bounce back. We are facing a challenging period, but we will overcome it," the 33-year-old stated in an interview with Canal+.



Ayew is set to lead the team as they come together in June for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.