Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: BBC

Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers played to a scoreless draw in a heated Lancashire derby at Deepdale, with both sides finishing the match with ten players.



Sam Greenwood of North End received a red card just before half-time for a reckless tackle on Lewis Baker.



However, Blackburn failed to capitalize on the situation and saw their own player, Owen Beck, sent off late in the game for striking Duane Holmes.