Blay's leadership inspires Kotoko to victory

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Justice Blay, the midfielder for Asante Kotoko, expressed his excitement after leading the team to victory in their match against Bibiani Goldstars.



The Porcupine Warriors secured a 1-0 win over Goldstars at the Baba Yara Stadium in the 19th matchday of the Ghana Premier League. A goal from youngster Peter Amidu was enough for the Ghanaian giants to claim all three points in the game.



Despite the absence of Danlad Ibrahim and Richmond Lamptey, Blay, a former Medeama star, took on the role of captain for the Porcupine Warriors.



Blay took to social media to share his joy at captaining the team and helping them secure the win.



He stated, "It's a great honor to lead Asante Kotoko as captain yesterday, and I am thrilled that we emerged victorious. The team's spirit was instrumental in earning us the crucial three points, and I am proud of my Man of the Match performance. I will continue to give my all to ensure this season is a resounding success."



Asante Kotoko currently sits in second place in the Ghana Premier League with 32 points from 19 games. They will next travel to face Karela United in the 19th week of the domestic top-flight at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre.