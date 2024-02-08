Blue Skies Foundation transfers School Farm Programme to Kosmos Innovation Center

Agribusiness of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fruit juices manufacturing company Blue Skies Foundation (BSF) has officially handed over the governance and management of the School Farm Programme (SFP) to Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC).



The SFP, a competition designed to expose young people to agriculture and its opportunities, offers good agricultural practice training to selected students and teachers.



The initiative provides them with essential farm inputs to cultivate crops on their school farms, covering concepts such as nursing seedlings, transplanting, bed cultivation, and the proper application of approved chemicals and fertilizer.



A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Mr. Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Executive Director for KIC, and Mr. Alistair Djimatey, Head of Blue Skies Foundation and Corporate Affairs Manager for Blue Skies Ltd, formalizing the transition. Under this agreement, KIC will regularly share impact data of the School Farm project with Blue Skies for ongoing project evaluation.



Mr. Gyan-Kesse expressed KIC's commitment to continuing the growth trajectory of the program and encouraging more schools to participate, emphasizing the value of practical agriculture education for young people.



Mr. Djimatey, on behalf of Blue Skies Foundation, affirmed that Blue Skies would maintain an advisory role in the competition's governance, providing assistance and guidance for its development and growth. The Foundation also pledged support to agriculture entrepreneurs through funding to contribute to transforming agriculture on the continent.



The partnership between KIC and Blue Skies Foundation, initiated in 2022 with funding support from the Mastercard Foundation, has made a significant impact. In 2022, it reached 198 Junior High and Senior High Schools, exposing over 5,500 students to agricultural value chain opportunities. By December 2023, more than 18,000 students had been trained under the program.



Notable past winners of the School Farm Awards include Adoe D/A Junior High School (Best School Farm, JHS Category, 2023), Ghana Senior High School, Tamale (Best School Farm, SHS Category, 2023), Kwahu Tafo Senior High School (Best School Farm, SHS Category 2022), Peki Senior High Technical School (Most Committed School, 2023), and Ecole Ronsard (Most Innovative School), among others.