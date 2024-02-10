BoG Governor commends GCB Bank's impact on national development

Finance & Banking of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, has praised GCB Bank for its significant contributions to Ghana's socio-economic development, particularly in advancing the national financial inclusion agenda.



At the GCB Bank Platinum Thought Leadership Conference themed "70 years of Providing Unrivalled Financial Solutions in the Socio-economic Development of Ghana," Dr. Addison expressed confidence in the bank's ability to continue driving positive change within Ghana and beyond.



GCB Bank, established in the 1950s with a single location, has expanded its reach with over 150 branches and 11 agencies across all 16 regions of Ghana.



Dr. Addison highlighted the bank's commitment to financial inclusion by extending services to new and remote areas, making financial services accessible to many. He commended GCB's digital innovation, noting that it was the first bank in Ghana to launch a bank-led mobile money service, G-Money, serving over 2.7 million customers.



The conference served as a platform to discuss critical issues surrounding ethics, financial conduct, inclusion, and the reinvention of finance in Africa, with a focus on digital innovation as a growth catalyst. Dr. Addison applauded GCB Bank for executing Ghana's inaugural successful Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) client transaction.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, represented by Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, also commended GCB for its 70 years of effective financial intermediation. He acknowledged the bank's role in supporting businesses and the private sector, contributing to the country's economic recovery.



GCB Bank's Managing Director, Kofi Adomakoh, emphasised the bank's pivotal role in Ghana's banking sector, its commitment to resilience, growth, and community support.



Adomakoh highlighted the bank's focus on digital transformation, customer experience, risk management, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives for future growth.



The conference, attended by officials from the Bank of Ghana, industry leaders, financial practitioners, academics, and the public, was a key part of GCB Bank's year-long anniversary celebrations. The proceedings will be collated for a book publication, providing valuable information, history, and advocacy for stakeholders.