Bofoakwa Tano defender Emmanuel Ankrah swerves Kotoko to join Nsoatreman FC

Sports News of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Emmanuel Ankrah, the defender, has completed a transfer to Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League during the current transfer window.



He was highly sought after by various clubs in the league due to his impressive performance in the previous season.



Despite interest from Kotoko and Young Apostles, the 19-year-old opted to sign with Nsoatreman FC after coming to terms with the club.



Ankrah makes the move from Bofoakwa Tano, who were relegated after the domestic league season.