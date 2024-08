Sports News of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Bofoakwa Tano has announced the departure of head coach John Eduafo and goalkeepers coach Ernest Adu following mutual agreements.



The club thanked Eduafo for his service and wished him well, and similarly expressed gratitude to Adu for his contributions.



The team will soon reveal replacements for both positions as they prepare for the new season.