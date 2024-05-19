Bofoakwa Tano prioritizing staying in Ghana Premier League over FA Cup success

Sports News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The CEO of Tano Bofoakwa, Alexander Ababio, has stressed the importance of maintaining their position in the Ghana Premier League rather than focusing on winning the FA Cup title.



The team, currently ranked 11th in the league, is set to face FC Samartex in a crucial Matchday 30 fixture at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex this Sunday.



Ababio emphasized the significance of winning their remaining matches to secure their status in the league.



He expressed confidence in their ability to achieve this goal and maintain their premier league status. Looking ahead to their match against Nsoatreman, Ababio stated their determination to secure a victory.



Despite previous draws, he highlighted the importance of thorough preparation for the upcoming local derby.



Additionally, Bofoakwa Tano will face Nsoatreman FC in the FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.