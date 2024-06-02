Bofoakwa Tano relegated from Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bofoakwa Tano's relegation from the Ghana Premier League was confirmed on Sunday after other results left them with no chance of survival, despite their strong start to the season.



Currently on 33 points with two matches remaining, their fate was sealed following a loss to Legon Cities and subsequent unfavorable outcomes in other games.



The team’s struggle led to the dismissal of head coach Frimpong Manso, but successor John Eduafo could not reverse their fortunes.



Despite the setback, Bofoakwa has a chance to end the season on a high by winning the MTN FA Cup final against Nsoatreman FC on June 23rd, potentially securing a spot in African continental football.