Bofoakwa Tano relegated from Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Bofoakwa Tano's demotion from the Ghana Premier League was finalized on Sunday, dashing their chances of staying in the top division of Ghanaian football.



After a defeat to Legon Cities on Saturday, the team's destiny was sealed when other outcomes did not go their way on Sunday, leaving them stuck on 33 points with only two games remaining.



Bofoakwa had a strong start to the season, but inconsistent showings led to a decline in the standings and ultimately led to the removal of head coach Frimpong Manso. His replacement, John Eduafo, was unsuccessful in reversing the team's fortunes and pulling them out of the relegation zone.