Bofoakwa Tano threatens to boycott FA Cup semifinals clash with Dreams FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bofoakwa Tano CEO, Alex Ababio, has raised concerns about the team's potential participation in the upcoming FA Cup semifinal against Dreams FC.



The match, set for May 12th at the Theatre of Dreams, may not feature Bofoakwa Tano if the organizing committee fails to cover their travel and accommodation expenses.



During an interview with Akoma FM, Mr. Ababio emphasized the necessity of the FA Cup committee financing their journey from Sunyani to Sogakope for the game.



Ababio insisted that, "The FA Cup committee needs to cover our travel costs if they genuinely expect us to compete in our FA Cup match against Dreams FC in Sogakope. Otherwise, we will not be able to secure the necessary funding to travel from Sunyani to Sogakope."



Expressing his dissatisfaction with the selection of Sogakope as the venue, Ababio believed it favored Dreams FC over Bofoakwa Tano.



He cited past incidents to support his claim, hinting at bias against his team in matches held there, specifically mentioning their previous encounter with Dreams FC.



While appreciating the committee's assistance throughout the competition, Ababio found it lacking, stating, "The crucial point is that, if they are willing to cover our expenses, we can proceed; otherwise, I am uncertain about our ability to fulfill the match. Despite their financial aid, it remains inadequate."