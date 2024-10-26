You are here: HomeSports2024 10 26Article 1998839

Bologna v AC Milan in Serie A postponed after floods

Schools, parks and sports centres in Bologna were closed on Friday Schools, parks and sports centres in Bologna were closed on Friday

The Serie A match scheduled for Saturday between Bologna and AC Milan was postponed due to severe rainfall and flooding in the area.

On Friday, representatives from both clubs and Serie A officials convened to explore alternative options after Bologna's mayor, Matteo Lepore, declared the match would be suspended.

Despite their discussions, no consensus was achieved, as proposals to hold the match in Bologna without spectators or at a neutral venue were turned down.

