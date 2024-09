Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: BBC

Forward Steve Bergwijn has been excluded from the Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League match due to his recent transfer to the Saudi Pro-League, according to head coach Ronald Koeman.



The 26-year-old joined Al-Ittihad from Ajax for £17.7 million on Monday. Bergwijn, who has 35 international caps since his debut in 2018, played twice in Euro 2024, where the Netherlands advanced to the semi-finals before being defeated by England.