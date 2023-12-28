Boost for Arsenal as Thomas Partey returns to full training ahead of West Ham clash

Sports News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana star Thomas Partey is set to bolster the midfield options of Arsenal after resuming full training with the first team.



The midfielder had been sidelined since the October international break due to a muscle injury sustained ahead of Arsenal's Champions League fixture against Sevilla.



Initially expected to be out until the new year, Partey's recovery progress has surpassed expectations. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder commenced gym work and personal training earlier this month, transitioning to grass training last week.



On Tuesday, he took another significant step forward by joining the first team in their preparations for the upcoming Premier League clash against West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.



Partey, who has made only five appearances in the current Premier League campaign, last featured in Arsenal's triumph against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. His potential return against West Ham would provide a welcome boost for Arsenal, as they aim to maintain their momentum in the Premier League.



If the Black Stars midfielder returns to action, he could find himself facing off against his compatriot, Mohammed Kudus, who is currently in impressive form for West Ham United.



Meanwhile, the 30-year-old has been included in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Ghana coach Chris Hughton justified Partey's presence, emphasising the significance of players representing their national teams in the January tournament.



The final 27-man squad for AFCON is set to be announced on January 3, just ahead of the tournament hosted in Ivory Coast. Ghana, placed in Group B, is slated to face Cape Verde on January 14, followed by matches against Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22 in their quest for continental glory.