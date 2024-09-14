Borussia Dortmund Rewarded For Off-The-ball Work In Heidenheim Win, Says Coach Nuri Sahin

Sports News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: Outlook India

Borussia Dortmund's impressive effort without the ball was crucial in their ascent to the top of the Bundesliga, following a 4-2 victory over Heidenheim, as highlighted by coach Nuri Sahin.



With this win at Signal Iduna Park, BVB secured seven points from their initial three league matches under Sahin, featuring two goals from Karim Adeyemi alongside contributions from Donyell Malen and Emre Can.



Dortmund has maintained an unbeaten streak in their last 37 Bundesliga home games on Fridays, a record they share since their last loss to Schalke in 2004.